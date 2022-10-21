23 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 21, 2022
type here...

Amazon Great Indian Festival launches festive offers

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 20: Amazon Great Indian Festival launched its festive offers where customers can save 10% with an instant discount using Citi, ICICI bank, Kotak, RuPay Credit cards, and Credit on EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit and Credit Cards till October 23.

- Advertisement -

 

Over and above, customers can save up to 10% extra via Buy More and Save More offers and coupons across over 10 lakh products. Also, customers can avail of same-day delivery on over 4000 products and further get 15% cashback up to Rs 200.

Shweta Tiwari Breaks The Internet In A Blazer And Shorts
Shweta Tiwari Breaks The Internet In A Blazer And Shorts
Sunny Leone bikini and swimwear pictures
Sunny Leone bikini and swimwear pictures
Ways of BTS’ Jimin to Grace Turtlenecks
Ways of BTS’ Jimin to Grace Turtlenecks
5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen
5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen
How Pooja Hegde manages to transcend her fitness game
How Pooja Hegde manages to transcend her fitness game
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

We’ve Enough Talent To Reclaim Johor Cup: Skipper Uttam Singh

The Hills Times - 0
Shweta Tiwari Breaks The Internet In A Blazer And Shorts Sunny Leone bikini and swimwear pictures Ways of BTS’ Jimin to Grace Turtlenecks 5 Iconic Roles Played By Sushmita Sen How Pooja Hegde manages to transcend her fitness game