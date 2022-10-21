Amazon Great Indian Festival launches festive offers

HT Bureau
Guwahati, Oct 20: Amazon Great Indian Festival launched its festive offers where customers can save 10% with an instant discount using Citi, ICICI bank, Kotak, RuPay Credit cards, and Credit on EMI; No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit and Credit Cards till October 23.
Over and above, customers can save up to 10% extra via Buy More and Save More offers and coupons across over 10 lakh products. Also, customers can avail of same-day delivery on over 4000 products and further get 15% cashback up to Rs 200.