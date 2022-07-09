Amazon Prime Members Gear Up For Prime Day 2022

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 8: Amazon is set to launch its annual Prime Day – 2 days of great deals, savings, blockbuster entertainment, new launches, and much more that kicks off on July 23 and will run through July 24 next.

Commenting on the occasion, Akshay Sahi, director – Prime and Fulfillment Experience, Amazon India said, “Our sixth Prime Day in India is bigger, better, and packed with unmatched shopping and entertainment experience for all our Prime members. We are humbled by the fabulous response and strong support of our existing Prime members to date, and I am confident that they will discover joy across exciting deals, new launches, and blockbuster entertainment during this Prime day. It has been our constant effort to bring value and convenience to our customers and we also see this as an opportunity to serve and welcome new customers to our Prime family.”

Notably, Amazon will further continue to support small and medium businesses (SMBs) and help generate customer demand for products offered by lakhs of sellers, manufacturers, start-ups & brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and local shops. During the event, Prime members will have the opportunity to discover deals on unique products across categories including fashion & beauty, electronics, and home décor from sellers under various programs such as Local Shops on Amazon, Launchpad, Saheli, and Karigar.