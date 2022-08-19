29 C
Aviva India appoints Sumithasri Eranti Venkataramagupta as chairperson

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: Aviva India announced the appointment of Sumithasri Eranti Venkataramagupta as chairperson of Aviva Life Insurance Company India on Thursday. She succeeds Mohit Burman, who served as the chairperson for over 14 years and will continue to be a non-executive director on the board.

Notably, Sumithasri has been associated with Aviva India as an independent director since February 2018. Commenting on this elevation, Sumithasri Eranti Venkataramagupta, said, “I am excited to delve into a new chapter in my journey at Aviva India as the chairperson, working closely with the board and the executive management team. I would also like to express my gratitude to the board, and the shareholders for their consistent faith and support of me over the years. I look forward to guiding Aviva’s future growth, especially in today’s disruptive world.”

