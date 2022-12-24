Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022 Held In Gurugram

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, powered by the Fashion Design Council of India, brought a power-packed, reverberating experience to Gurugram in December 2022 at the Library Ground, Gymkhana Club. Designer Kunal Rawal presented ‘Pride in Celebrating Diversity by Defying Labels’, showcasing a collection that was inspired by the power of individuality, presented through unique musical storytelling in energetic compositions by Harrdy Sandhu, one of India’s most trending, multifaceted music artists.

Closing the evening on a high note as a showstopper was actor Vicky Kaushal, who magnified the experience with his energy and dapper looks.

Talking about the show, designer Kunal Rawal shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of the 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, as it emerges to take a young and bold new avatar. I take pride in our country’s diversity and presented a collection that is all-embracing of our uniqueness, together with Harrdy Sandhu, who brought it alive with his sensational performance. It was an evening that celebrated the coming together of Indian fashion & music, that’s modern yet rooted in the spirit of inclusivity.”

India’s top multifaceted music artist, Harrdy Sandhu, added, “Coming together with designer Kunal Rawal has been an exceptional experience and one that I take immense pride in. Music and fashion are powerful tools to creatively showcase the spirit of diversity & inclusivity that inspires the youth today, and it feels amazing to have celebrated this at the iconic 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour.”

Speaking on the occasion, Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour is all about embracing the changing dynamics of the fashion & lifestyle industry, bringing an impressive new format that’s more inclusive, diverse and youthful. The Gurugram show, in partnership with FDCI, was all about celebrating diversity by defying labels, with designer Kunal Rawal’s unique collection complemented by Hardy Sandhu’s powerful performance.

The experience was not only brought to life in the physical world but also in the virtual world with our initiative of taking the Fashion Tour experience to the metaverse this year. With this, we continue to forge ahead in our journey of celebrating the ‘Pride’ of today’s youth with exciting innovations throughout this edition of the Fashion Tour.”