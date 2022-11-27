Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022 Kicks-Off In Kolkata

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, powered by Fashion Design Council of India, kicked off with its first show in Kolkata, at The Royal Calcutta Golf Club. Ace designers Shantnu and Nikhil, together with Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of Indian Women’s National Cricket team, brought alive the concept of ‘Pride in Bringing Twists in Traditions’ by unveiling a magnificent collection called ‘Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club’ from their blockbuster bridge-to-luxury brand ‘S&N by Shantnu Nikhil’ that captured the spirit of our most beloved game, Cricket. Closing the show as showstoppers were none other than the dapper Rajkummar Rao and ever-elegant Patralekhaa.

‘Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club (SNCC)’ is built on India’s passion for cricket and the lifestyle promise of superstar cricketers of today. Sports has always been a strong virtue of the S&N design philosophy, and to create a unique cricket collection that brought twists to traditional cricket-inspired fashion wear, the designer duo collaborated with Harmanpreet Kaur, a modern-day cricket icon.

The fashion show was a celebration of the vibrant and evolving expressions of ‘Pride & Authenticity’ of the youth of India. SNCC has been created for the younger, fashion-forward generation of today. Harmanpreet Kaur herself being part of the new generation of cricketers who score centuries and feature in ad campaigns with equal aplomb, further uplifted the youthful spirit of the evening. The contemporary lineup on show was dedicated to preserving the nostalgic and yet stylistic hallmarks of cricket, on a canvas of season friendly fabrics like flat knit and premium silks. Crisp athletic-chic inspired details that bring together style with function were a key highlight. From essential sartorial pieces like the genteel retro-doused varsity jackets, suave crested sweatshirts, sweater vests, classic and yet elevated cropped polos to classic accessories – neckerchiefs, sneakers, bucket hats, belts; SNCC infiltrated the evening with a vision of easygoing everyday dressing and a jolt of youthful swagger.

Talking about the show, designer Nikhil Mehra shared, “Shantnu Nikhil Cricket Club is a long-awaited dream, inspired by our love for cricket and a vision to connect the sport to lifestyle promise. The building foundation of our childhood revolved around playing various sports, excelling in most of them. Since sport as a medium has had an incredible impact on how we carved our journey and has been one of the stronger virtues of our design philosophy, we are proud to present a fashion vocabulary which speaks the language of spunky, young urban India merged with a powerful sporting culture, as we offer a new aesthetic”.