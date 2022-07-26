Coca-Cola Launches New Thums Up Campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 25: Coca-Cola India unveiled a new Thums Up campaign commemorating 75 years of India’s independence – ‘Har Haath Toofan’. Through this campaign, the brand celebrates the courage, perseverance, and enduring strength of inspirational people who help build India, over the years. With a compelling message and creative visualisation, the campaign aims to evoke deep patriotism amongst the audience.

- Advertisement -

Announcing the new campaign, Tish Condeno, senior director, Sparkling Flavors Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “As one of the iconic homegrown brands of India, Thums Up has always stood for values of strength and resilience. Thums Up’s 2021 #PalatDe Campaign, in partnership with the Olympics & Paralympic Games, gained immense love and appreciation. This year, Thums Up celebrates 75 resilient years of India’s Independence, with a special #PalatDe campaign about the many hands that have been building India. We are proud to partner with multiple inspiring individuals from India who have made the country immensely proud over the years – Sourav Ganguly, Avani Lekhara, and Nikhat Zareen, among many others.”

Speaking about the new campaign, Sourav Ganguly, former Indian national cricket team captain and president of BCCI, said, “I have been proud to be associated with Coca-Cola India as the brand’s ambassador since 2017. Today, I am elated to be a part of Thums Up’s new campaign #HarHaathToofan, which beautifully marks the celebration of India’s 75 years of independence.”