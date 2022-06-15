DBL Imparts Skill Training To Unemployed Youth In Odisha

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 14: Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), while reiterating its commitment to its nation-building efforts, conducted a skill development training program for unemployed youth in Odisha. The initiative was aimed at strengthening the nation’s drive towards becoming self-reliant by addressing regional unemployment issues and helping improve the financial status of youth and their families in rural and urban pockets in Odisha where the company has a strong presence.

For this, the CSR arm of DBL – Dalmia Bharat Foundation partnered with Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) and launched DIKSHa (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing) centers in four districts including Cuttack, Jajpur, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda. The DIKSHa centers will offer Assistant Electrician, General Duty Assistant, Industrial Sewing Machine Operator, and Retail Sales Associates courses to candidates as well as assist in employment opportunities in various firms within and outside the state to those who complete their training.

“Since its inception, DIKSHa has been positively impacting the lives of the youth and the communities, at large. This is because we believe in a shared purpose of not just imparting training to the future of our nation but to also making our people employable and self-dependent. By committing to provide quality training to the underprivileged youth we want to contribute towards skilling India and create an Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are confident that our endeavors will sustain livelihoods in the region and across India as well,” said Chetan Shrivastav, executive director – Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited and unit head, Rajgangpur.

Notably, DBL launched the Skill Training Development initiative in 2017 and to date, 3357 youth have completed training of which 2453 are successfully employed in various organisations. This has significantly lifted the social and financial status of the youth and has gained employment in firms including Westside, KITEX Ltd, Shahi Exports Ltd, Color Jersey Ltd, PORTEA Medical, 2050 Healthcare, RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd outside the state