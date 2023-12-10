DTDC unveils newly branded stores in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: DTDC, India’s leading express logistics company, is thrilled to announce the visit of its chairman & managing director, Subhasish Chakraborty, to Guwahati for the unveiling of its newly branded stores. The event witnessed the presence of Kaushik Bhattacherjee, VP, Sukanta Biswas, head of NE, Santanu Chakraborty, along with other senior officials. During his visit, CMD Subhasish Chakraborty engaged with channel partners, offering valuable suggestions for overall growth. The four-day DTDC Rebranding event saw the unveiling of 54 stores in Guwahati. With a robust network of over 15,000+ Channel Partners strategically positioned nationwide, DTDC effectively serves approximately 96% of the Indian population. The extensive network covers 14,000+ pin codes across India, including 400+ pin codes in the Northeast region, solidifying DTDC’s position as the preferred logistics partner for businesses and individuals.

DTDC’s commitment to growth and partnership is evident through its Express Parcels, e-commerce, and International verticals, providing best-in-class solutions to customers. DTDC Express Ltd stands as one of India’s leading integrated express logistics companies, offering a comprehensive range of technology-enabled logistics services across diverse industry verticals. The company operates India’s largest physically accessible express logistics network and collaborates with over 15,000+ exclusive channel partners, contributing significantly to its sales and service capabilities.