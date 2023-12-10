Infinix introduces its latest Infinix Smart 8HD

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: Infinix, a prominent player in the mobile technology industry, has unveiled the highly anticipated Infinix Smart 8HD, the latest addition to its Smart series. Priced at Rs 6299, the Smart 8HD aims to set new standards in the affordable smartphone segment, delivering an enhanced user experience with a host of remarkable features. The Smart 8HD represents a significant upgrade over its predecessors in the Smart series, introducing a 90Hz refresh rate, an 8MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dynamic expandable notch feature. These features redefine possibilities for budget-friendly smartphones, offering users a blend of performance and elegance.

- Advertisement -

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, emphasised the company’s goal to redefine the sub-10K smartphone segment, addressing the lack of innovative offerings. The Smart 8HD, with its timber texture design and iconic camera module, is positioned as the preferred choice for users seeking a stylish yet affordable smartphone. Kapoor highlighted the innovative MAGIC RING function, enhancing user interactions and improving ease of use.

The smartphone boasts several first-in-segment features, including a 6.6HD+ Punch-Hole 90Hz Display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera with a flash. Kapoor expressed pride in consistently pushing the boundaries of smartphone capabilities to align with user preferences. The Smart 8HD is not only a powerhouse but also a stylish device, featuring a timber texture finish back panel available in four appealing color variants – Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black. The 6.6-inch HD+ Sunlight Readable display with 500 Nits peak brightness ensures optimal visibility even in bright conditions. The revolutionary camera capabilities include a 13MP dual AI camera with a Quad LED Ring Flash and an enhanced 8MP selfie camera with LED flash, ensuring high-quality photos in various lighting conditions. The Infinix Smart 8HD will be available for sale on Flipkart and offline channels starting from December 13, 2023.