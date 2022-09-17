Eastern India on its way to become growth engine of the country’s demand for fertilisers: Matix chairman

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 16: Nishant Kanodia, chairman of Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd said that among India’s fastest growing crop nutrient providers, he expects India’s eastern region to be the growth engine of the country’s demand for fertilisers in the coming months and years.

“Eastern India’s low consumption of fertilisers, at nearly 158.4 kilograms per hectare, is much lower than the 212.4 kilograms per hectare consumed in northern India,” Nishant Kanodia said.

“As demand for crop nutrients can only rise in the region, Eastern India provides Matix the opportunity to grow this under-served market.”

“Matix possesses the locational advantage of our manufacturing facility being in the middle of eastern India’s agricultural belt,” said Manoj Mishra, managing director.

“Nearly 700 dealers of Matix, across six agriculture-intensive states are serviced by Matix’s urea plant. India’s eastern region being the focus of Matix’s strong distribution network, we are best positioned to serve farmers in these states.”

Notably, Matix is celebrating milestones achieved ahead of its first full year of operations, the plant having been commissioned in October 2021. The fully integrated, gas-based facility is one of India’s largest single stream fertiliser plants, with the capacity to produce 1.27 million tonnes of urea every year. The technology for the plant was acquired from global leaders–KBR, USA, for ammonia, and Saipem, Italy, for urea.