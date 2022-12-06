17.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Employees of Vantage Circle show solidarity towards cancer patients

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: Vantage Circle, a Guwahati-based employee engagement platform, actively observed a month-long campaign to acknowledge a noble cause in the form of ‘No Shave November’.

‘No-Shave November’ is defined as a month-long journey where men avoid shaving and grooming to increase cancer awareness and discussion about cancer. It means embracing the hair lost by many cancer patients during their chemotherapy treatment and allowing this hair to grow wild and free.

With the immense surge of cancer today, Vantage Circle and its employees voluntarily raised a fund to help the people fighting cancer by contributing to B Borooah Cancer Society Trust’s Patient Care Fund.

As part of this initiative, raising awareness regarding cancer and showing solidarity towards those who are impacted because of this. Vantage Circle encouraged its male employees to grow their beards and mustaches by putting down their razors for 30 days and the women employees to participate by letting their legs go natural and avoiding that waxing appointment for the month of November and to donate their monthly grooming and beauty maintenance expenses to the cause of cancer patients.

Anjan Pathak, CTO and co-founder of Vantage Circle, said “In our attempt to make our contribution towards the cause of cancer, we are collaborating with Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute, a unit of Tata Memorial Cancer Institute, where we would be contributing an amount to the cancer care fund of the cancer institute.”

Vantage Circle also conducted a cancer awareness session in collaboration with Assam Cancer Care Foundation. During the session Dr Subrata Chanda and Ramen Barman from the Cancer Care Foundation enlightened the employees with their valuable insights on various types of cancer symptoms, treatment, precautions, and cancer management, followed by a Q/A session.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
