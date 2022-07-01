Gillette Launches New Youth Campaign In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: Gillette India continues its legacy of creating thought-provoking commentary on societal notions, through its – yet another flagship campaign ‘Shaving Stereotypes’. The newest edition of the shaving stereotypes campaign, titled ‘Engineering Change’ urges young Indian students to introspect and rethink how education can be a stepping stone for changing more than just their own lives.

The film narrates the true story of social entrepreneur Prashant Gade, whose real-life journey is an encouraging example for young Indians to go beyond the expectations of society and redefine our truest possibilities. In 2018, Prashant opted out of a high-paying engineering job to create the world’s most affordable bionic arm. Today, he has changed the lives of several people with disabilities, by inventing and manufacturing a low-cost prosthetic limb that’s accessible to all. In doing so, he has redefined his purpose and taken the unconventional road to bring to life his true potential, shaving stereotypes, and challenging norms to inspire future generations to follow.

Conceptualized by Grey India, the film reflects on Prashant’s real-life journey, showing how he faced the harsh realities of disability when he spotted an amputee struggling to shave his face. Speaking on the campaign, Saurabh Bajpai, Senior Director & Country Category Leader, Gillette India said, “Since the beginning, Gillette has been committed to helping men look, feel and be their best. This commitment is brought to life through our brand purpose that inspires everything we do which is: “Grooming the Next Generation of Men.” We are thrilled to partner with Prashant to support his endeavor in helping thousands of amputees. Through #ShavingStereotypes, we want to inspire young men and women around the world to be bold in defining their purpose and contribute to the communities around them in their unique ways.”

Sandipan Bhattacharyya, managing director & chief creative officer, Grey Group added, “We all know that education is a career-builder, but we often ignore how it can equip us to make a difference to the world at large. It has the power to inspire us to go beyond society’s pre-defined benchmarks. Prashant’s story acts as a reminder for all of us to look deeper and discover the true potential of education. The courage and conviction he had to bring about a change in the lives of so many, is what makes him such an inspiration.”