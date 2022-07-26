Flipkart Collaborates With HCSSC To Strengthen Economic Progress

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 25: Flipkart signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) to continue its nationwide efforts to empower Indian artisans, weavers, and handicraft makers by providing them market access, training and incubation support. The MoU was exchanged between Krishan Kumar, CEO, Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council, and Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group.

Notably, the Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) was established in 2014 to provide skilled resources to the Handicrafts and Carpet Sector by enabling competency-based training. The HCSSC’s mission involves the overall development of skills and standards related to the Handicrafts and Carpet sector.

Commenting on the MoU, Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group, said, “We are excited and committed to being part of India’s economic growth story by helping millions of local businesses adopt e-commerce. Our efforts are focused on helping them digitise their business and explore growth opportunities through Flipkart’s e-commerce marketplace. We are delighted to collaborate with the Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) in our joint mission to empower artisans, weavers, craftsmen, and small businesses. The Flipkart Samarth initiative has been further extending the government’s mission of Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat by impacting the livelihoods of over a million artisans, weavers, and craftsmen across India.”

Flipkart Samarth, launched in 2019, is a nationwide initiative that aims to introduce lakhs of MSMEs, artisans, and underserved communities from across the country to growth opportunities through e-commerce. The program focuses on the objective of building a sustainable and inclusive platform for underserved domestic communities and businesses and empowering them with better livelihood opportunities.