Samsung India announces Top 10 teams of ‘Solve for Tomorrow Innovation’ competition

Guwahati, Sept 30: After intense training sessions and pitching by the Top 50 contesting teams, Samsung India announced the Top 10 teams of the inaugural edition of its national education and innovation competition, ‘Solve for Tomorrow’, on Friday.

Solve for Tomorrow, a CSR initiative of Samsung had invited applications from 16-22 year-olds in India to apply for this innovation competition to promote a culture of innovation amongst youth, and support ideas that will transform the lives of people and communities. A record 18,000 plus registrations were received in the inaugural edition. The top 10 teams will now hone their skills further through engagements with Samsung and its knowledge partner FITT, IIT Delhi, improve their ideas, create prototypes, and pitch to an eminent jury at a Grand Finale in New Delhi scheduled for November. These 10 teams will also feature in a TV series that will be produced by the Network18 Group and be telecast on their national channels and OTT platform Voot through October and November.

“We are delighted to see a variety of transformational ideas from these young participants. What warms our hearts more is that they come from diverse backgrounds and every nook and corner of India. A silent revolution is taking place in India today with the rise of an innovation ecosystem, and Gen Z is at the forefront of it. Solve for Tomorrow, our flagship CSR program, will continue to mentor and support young minds who are trying to transform the lives of people around them,” said Partha Ghosh, head, CSR, Samsung India.

“A platform like Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow is a stepping stone in building a community of young innovators. The innovation ecosystem in India requires a major push and Solve for Tomorrow is just that platform. Indian youth have the capability and the intent to enable change and we are certain that together with Samsung, we will be able to drive that change for the betterment of society,” added Prof. Rangan Banerjee, director, IIT Delhi.