KFC Releases Latest Film ‘Kshamata’ Featuring Ishmeet

Guwahati, Sept 26: All her life, someone or the other has been holding Ishmeet’s hand, protecting her, and showing her the way. Until the day she proclaims that she cannot hear the word ‘no’. Watch Ishmeet and follow her journey in KFC’s latest film ‘Kshamata’. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, the film was launched today on the occasion of the International Day of Sign Languages at an exclusive screening at PVR Chanakyapuri, Delhi, by Moksh Chopra, GM, KFC India, and Shoojit.

The heartwarming film is a glimpse into the life of Ishmeet, portrayed beautifully by Ashmit Kaur and Sapna Soni, as she breaks the societal shackles of what she can and cannot do. The screening was followed by a panel discussion with Moksh, Shoojit, Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy, and Dr. Sujaya Banerjee, founder & CEO, Capstone People Consulting & founder of Women Leadership Forum of Asia.

Speaking about the Kshamata film and the brand’s journey towards bridging the ability imbalance gap, Moksh Chopra, general manager, KFC India, said, “Our work on the Kshamata program goes beyond the hiring function. With #SpeakSign, we are strengthening our efforts to create awareness & acceptance of sign language as a mode of communication, striding to lower barriers and nurture inclusivity. Drawing inspiration from the lives and realities faced by our own specially abled team members, we are extremely humbled to present the story of Ishmeet. We are grateful to Shoojit Sircar and our agency partner Ogilvy for helping us bring this story to life.”

Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer North, Ogilvy, the agency that scripted and conceptualized the film, added, “This is a story of resilience. The story of a young girl who wants to stand on her own two feet despite all odds. The central thread of the film is the holding, and eventual letting go, of the hand – a poetic declaration of the ‘Kshamata’ of our girl. It was an honour to have partnered with Shoojit Sircar to create this for our partners at KFC, who are truly committed to the purpose of diversity and inclusion.” Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar shared his experience of creating the Kshamata film saying, “I wanted to tell the story in a very real and authentic way.

For that, it needed to be told from the point of view of the specially-abled girl. I wanted to cast people who are specially-abled, and not just actors. And eventually, it is the innocence and lived experience of the two girls that has shone through and has made this film feel honest.”