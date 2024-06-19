Gunnebo showcases advanced security solutions at Jorhat Jewellers’ Association Meet

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 18: Gunnebo, a global leader in physical security solutions, recently presented its cutting-edge safe storage products to members of the Nikhil Assam Swarna Shilpi Samiti in Jorhat District, Assam. This engagement aimed to introduce the jeweller community to Gunnebo’s latest BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certified physical safe storage solutions.

The event featured a detailed showcase of Gunnebo’s advanced safes, highlighting their robust security features and compliance with industry standards. The emphasis was on the benefits these certified safes offer in protecting precious jewellery and other valuables. Attendees included key representatives from Gunnebo’s safe storage division, such as Subir Das (Deputy General Manager & Regional Head, East Region), Akash Ujawane (Deputy General Manager, Marketing), Pankaj Baruah (Sales Manager, East Region), and Jayanta Pathak from Dishant PSS INC, an authorized dealer for Gunnebo’s Steelage and Chubbsafes brands.

Anirban Mukhuti, Head of Marketing & Product Management, Asia, commented, “We are delighted to participate in the Nikhil Assam Swarna Shilpi Samiti Association meeting in Jorhat District. This is our first event in Upper Assam, marking a significant milestone in our outreach efforts to new regions. Our commitment to providing innovative security solutions ensures that our customers’ valuables are protected, offering them peace of mind. Our extensive experience and expertise in this industry enable us to design products that meet the rising needs of our customers. Gunnebo Safe Storage has established several brand experience zones across India to enhance the customer touch and feel experience.”

