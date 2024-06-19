28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...

Gunnebo showcases advanced security solutions at Jorhat Jewellers’ Association Meet

Local Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 18: Gunnebo, a global leader in physical security solutions, recently presented its cutting-edge safe storage products to members of the Nikhil Assam Swarna Shilpi Samiti in Jorhat District, Assam. This engagement aimed to introduce the jeweller community to Gunnebo’s latest BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certified physical safe storage solutions.

- Advertisement -

The event featured a detailed showcase of Gunnebo’s advanced safes, highlighting their robust security features and compliance with industry standards. The emphasis was on the benefits these certified safes offer in protecting precious jewellery and other valuables. Attendees included key representatives from Gunnebo’s safe storage division, such as Subir Das (Deputy General Manager & Regional Head, East Region), Akash Ujawane (Deputy General Manager, Marketing), Pankaj Baruah (Sales Manager, East Region), and Jayanta Pathak from Dishant PSS INC, an authorized dealer for Gunnebo’s Steelage and Chubbsafes brands.

Anirban Mukhuti, Head of Marketing & Product Management, Asia, commented, “We are delighted to participate in the Nikhil Assam Swarna Shilpi Samiti Association meeting in Jorhat District. This is our first event in Upper Assam, marking a significant milestone in our outreach efforts to new regions. Our commitment to providing innovative security solutions ensures that our customers’ valuables are protected, offering them peace of mind. Our extensive experience and expertise in this industry enable us to design products that meet the rising needs of our customers. Gunnebo Safe Storage has established several brand experience zones across India to enhance the customer touch and feel experience.”

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

It’s great to go out knowing I’m not going to cop...

The Hills Times -
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance 10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles