HDFC Bank Opens 100 New Branches Across India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: HDFC Bank announced that it has opened 100 new branches across India on Friday. The new branches were opened in 83 cities spread across 15 states and Union Territories. Notably, the new branches were digitally launched by the bank’s MD and CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan in the presence of senior bank officials from Madhya Pradesh.

Commenting on the new branches, Arvind Vohra, group head – Retail Branch Banking, at HDFC Bank, said, “We are committed to serving our customers through a combination of physical branch units and digital banking services. We will continue to open more branches in the coming months, making quality banking products and services available across the country.”

The bank has opened 425 retail branches and four digital banking units in the current financial year. At the end of December 15, the bank’s distribution network comprised of 6762 retail branches, four digital banking units, and 17076 ATMs across 3279 cities and towns.