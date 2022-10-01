HDFC Bank opens its first all-women branch in Assam

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 30: HDFC Bank announced that it has opened its first all-women branch in Assam. The new branch in Narengi, Guwahati is the latest addition to the bank’s growing network of all-women branches across the country. It also reflects the bank’s commitment to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion. The all-women branch was inaugurated by Ajanta Neog, minister of Finance, Women and Child Development, Government of Assam, in the presence of senior officials from HDFC Bank, including Premjit Konwar, circle head – North East, and Aditya Bhattacharya, cluster head – Assam.

Commenting on the inauguration of the bank’s first all-women branch in Assam, Premjit Konwar, circle head – North East, HDFC Bank, said, “We believe in a culture of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The opening of our first all-women branch in Assam demonstrates our commitment. The new branch also adds to the network of our branches in the state. Through a combination of a physical branch network and world-class digital solutions, we will continue to make quality banking products and services available to the people of Assam.”