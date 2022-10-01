27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 1, 2022
type here...

HDFC Bank opens its first all-women branch in Assam

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 30: HDFC Bank announced that it has opened its first all-women branch in Assam. The new branch in Narengi, Guwahati is the latest addition to the bank’s growing network of all-women branches across the country. It also reflects the bank’s commitment to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion. The all-women branch was inaugurated by Ajanta Neog, minister of Finance, Women and Child Development, Government of Assam, in the presence of senior officials from HDFC Bank, including Premjit Konwar, circle head – North East, and Aditya Bhattacharya, cluster head – Assam.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the inauguration of the bank’s first all-women branch in Assam, Premjit Konwar, circle head – North East, HDFC Bank, said, “We believe in a culture of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The opening of our first all-women branch in Assam demonstrates our commitment. The new branch also adds to the network of our branches in the state. Through a combination of a physical branch network and world-class digital solutions, we will continue to make quality banking products and services available to the people of Assam.”

BTS’ Jimin-Approved Jackets For Myriads Of Events
BTS’ Jimin-Approved Jackets For Myriads Of Events
Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives
Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives
Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More
Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More
Top 10 Strongest Cats
Top 10 Strongest Cats
Seven Wonders of the New World
Seven Wonders of the New World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Irani Cup: Pujara and ‘five openers’ in focus as Saurashtra take...

The Hills Times - 0
BTS’ Jimin-Approved Jackets For Myriads Of Events Sunny Leone’s Holiday Trip Pictures From Maldives Princess Diana: Bio, Height, Age, Husband, Net Worth And More Top 10 Strongest Cats Seven Wonders of the New World