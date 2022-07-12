Interiors Solution Now Available On Apple IOS Platform

HT Bureau

GUWAHATi, July 10: Mobile app Interiors Solution, launched five months ago, to give impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Digital India has carved a niche for itself in the construction sector of North East including Assam. During a solemn function organised at Hotel Vishwaratna, Guwahati, Interiors Solutions announced that the app is now also available on Apple’s IOS platform. Eminent personalities, including renowned architects, builders, and interior designers were present during the event.

In the context of Interiors Solution, Siddharth Nawalgaria said, “The special thing about the app is that all the information related to interior decoration is completely available in it.”

The event later also saw a performance by Parwaz Band, a popular musical band from Guwahati.