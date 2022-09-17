27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 17, 2022
iPhone 14 launched at stores of InTouch, Guwahati

By The Hills Times
HT BureauGUWAHATI, Sept 16: The much awaited Apple’s new iPhone 14 was launched at the stores of InTouch at Ulubari and Paltan Bazar.

This time InTouch came up with an innovative idea to launch the various models of iPhone 14, iPhone, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with their customers on Friday at InTouch Ulubari store in presence of renowned Assamese film actress Yankee Parasar.

Speaking on the occasion, the proprietor of the retail chain Intouch, Pankaj Surana said, “Our customer is our brand ambassador and this time we have decided to launch an all new iPhone 14 through our customers.”

He further said, “After launching Apple’s new iPhone 14 in California, we started the pre booking of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in both our stores. Every pre-booking customer will get attractive prizes worth Rs 1998 today. Prizes of all pre booking customers have been handed over during the iPhone launching ceremony.”

Surana further said, “In our Intouch stores, customers can get easy EMI facility with 0% interest and down payment. In short Intouch provides a complete range of smartphones, accessories, etc., as well as services to our esteemed customers.

The newly launched iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB variants starting at Rs 79,900. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1TB variants starting at 1,29,900. All these models are available in various colours such as blue, purple, midnight, starlight and product red. Apart from this IPad Air, Airpods Pro Second Generation & Apple Watch series8 were also launched and soon it will be available in our InTouch showroom.”

