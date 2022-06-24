Magik Cook To Provide Food Materials For Outstation Pilgrims At Ambubachi Mela

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 23: Magik Cook will supply free atta, maida, sooji, and besan for the preparation of food for the various outstation pilgrims that have gathered at the Kamakhya Temple for the annual Ambubachi Mela that commenced on Thursday. Notably, Ambubachi Mela is the annual festival that is celebrated every year in the Kamakhya temple premise symbolising the fertility cult of the goddess Kamakhya. This annual festival that reflects India’s spiritual, cultural, and social values is being frequented by devotees from various parts of the country. After a gap of two years, thousands of pilgrims, starting from sadhus-sadhvis to householders, from all over India, have already gathered in the Nilachal hills to offer their prayers in the famous Kamakhya temple.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjeev Bajoria, managing director, SMFL said, “Ambubachi Mela is the biggest spiritual festival of the region, and lakhs of devotees throng the temple every year from various parts of the country and abroad. We feel privileged to extend our hospitality to the devotees and the visitors of the festival in our simple way.”

Commenting on the initiative, Anahita Bajoria, deputy managing director, SMFL stated, “We feel privileged to get the opportunity to extend our support in helping the pilgrims that have come a long way to seek Devi’s blessings. We hope that Devi Kamakhya answers the prayers of all the pilgrims that have travelled from far and nearby places during the holy period of Ambubachi Mela.”