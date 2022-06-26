LG Provides Modern Amenities For Pilgrims At Ambubachi Mela

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 25: To provide better and modern amenities to pilgrims of the Kamakhya Ambubachi Mela, LG India has installed water purifiers at key locations of the mela at Maligaon, Guwahati. The water purifiers in the mela will provide purest form of drinking water during the five days duration of the mela.

Kamakhya temple is one of the Holy places of India. Every year more than 10 lacs of visitors attend this mela from all over India including the foreign visitor too.

This year also, LG anticipates further surge in the crowd, who will require facilities for clean drinking water. The water purifiers installed at the mela will help in catering to the needs of all the pilgrims.

Speaking of this initiative, Sandeep Patro, Branch manager (Guwahati Branch), LG Electronics India said, “With millions of pilgrims visiting the Holy Place of Kamakhya every year, we felt that there’s a need to provide safe drinking water to them. Keeping in line with our brand essence of Life’s Good, we are delighted to be able to contribute towards the endeavor to ensure safe drinking water at the mela.”