Monday, May 15, 2023
NE gets its first Pilates studio by Namrata Purohit

GUWAHATI, May 14: Northeast opened its first Pilates studio in Guwahati named ‘Reform by Namrata Purohit’ on Sunday at Lachit Nagar. Notably, after making their presence felt in every corner of the nation, Samir Purohit and Namrata Purohit opened their 24th studio in the city.

Namrata, the founder and partner of The Pilates Studio and Reform said, ‘‘We are happy to announce a successful opening of our first studio in the northeast. Along with my partners in Guwahati, Payal Gurdasani Dudheria and Mridul Saraogi Patni, we are ready to spread the magic of Pilates in Guwahati!”

Samir Purohit added, “We’ve wanted to make Pilates accessible and available to people across the country. Our studio opening in Guwahati has taken us a step closer to that dream. We hope Guwahati is ready for us and ready to experience the magic of Pilates.”

The new studio is the first fully equipped Pilates studio in the northeast and is spread across 2000sq ft. It has been built to help clients focus on mind and body forms of exercise with cutting-edge equipment like Reformers, Stability chairs, Arc Barrel, etc.

Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes
Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home
Iconic Places In Northeast India
Oldest Living Trees In The World
Most Beautiful Royal Palaces In India
