Flipkart onboards 2 lakh kiranas as delivery partners

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: Ahead of the upcoming festive season and the Big Billion Days, Flipkart announced the strengthening of its Kirana Delivery Program with the onboarding of an additional one lakh kiranas, taking the total partner count to over two lakh across the country. This will enable customers across the country including metros, tier-2, and tier-3 cities, and even in rural India to get their products delivered and fulfill their festive requirements while also becoming an additional source of income for kirana partners.

Hemant Badri, senior vice-president, Supply Chain at the Flipkart Group, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart is committed to creating a shared value for all ecosystem partners and has rolled out various initiatives over the years to further assimilate them into our value chain. In this endeavor, our Kirana Delivery Program has been one of the most impactful initiatives with over 2 lakh kirana partners joining hands with Flipkart. This program will enable us to seamlessly fulfill customers’ evolving requirements during the upcoming annual festive extravaganza, the Big Billion Days, with further expansion of the program across the nook and corner of the country. We are also committed to bringing prosperity for our kirana partners and their commitment towards the program has further enabled us to expand our delivery offerings to multiple products including high-value items such as mobile phones, electronics, and others.”

Launched in 2019, Flipkart’s Kirana Delivery Program helps onboard local general trade stores, or kiranas, as delivery partners based on their availability, storage space at the store, and willingness to have an additional source of income. Having started with 27,000 kirana partners in the first year, the program has been witnessing consistent support from India’s oldest form of retail. It has been doubling its onboarding count year-on-year – 50000 partners in 2020 to 1 lakh in 2021 and over 2 lakh this year.