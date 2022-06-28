Nykaa Launches ‘The Ordinary’ In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: The much-awaited skincare disruptor, The Ordinary made its debut in India with The Estée Lauder Companies and Nykaa. Since its inception in 2013, the parent company of The Ordinary, DECIEM has made strategic efforts to develop the brand’s retail footprint across geographies, to ensure demand can be met, and to continue the company’s vision for honestly priced formulations accessible to all. The Ordinary has gained immense popularity across the globe for its highly targeted and effective formulations and serums.

Launching exclusively with Nykaa, The Ordinary marries the retail proposition between India’s Leading Lifestyle Retailer (Nykaa) and Estee Lauder Companies India to meet the rapidly growing consumer demand for science-backed skincare in the Indian market. In June, The Ordinary will unveil its brick-and-mortar presence in all Nykaa Luxe and On Trend stores across the country, as well as retail its robust product assortment online on Nykaa.com and the Nykaa app.

At the launch, Nicola Kilner, CEO and co-founder of The Ordinary by DECIEM said, “India is a special country for DECIEM. It was one of our founders, Brandon’s most loved countries to visit, alongside the home country which raised our chief scientific officer, Prudvi Kaka. We have watched with happiness as our audience has grown in India, and we are incredibly pleased to be at the point in time to announce our launch with Nykaa. Nykaa is a beauty retail pioneer within India and the perfect home for The Ordinary. We will continue our commitment to bring highly effective, clinical, science-backed skin treatments with integrity.”

Rohan Vaziralli, general manager at The Estee Lauder Companies, India said, “The Ordinary has created waves with its clinical formulations as well as its honest and transparent approach to beauty. We are excited to introduce The Ordinary to our diverse consumer base as a brand positioned to be an affordable, Science-backed Skincare brand with a simplistic approach to beauty!”

Commenting on the launch, Anchit Nayar, CEO of E-commerce Beauty, Nykaa maintained, “With their honest formulations, affordable price point, and effective clinical technologies, The Ordinary has completely revolutionised skincare, making actives far more relatable and accessible than ever before. Their single-ingredient, scientific approach to beauty has been immensely popular globally and is much sought after by Indian consumers. We look forward to launching yet another power-packed brand by the Estée Lauder Companies on Nykaa.”