Oppo Reno 8t 5G Launched 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 10: Leading smartphone-maker OPPO launched the all new OPPO Reno 8T 5G mobile in the market. Special guest and an actress Diganggana Bora launched and unboxed the most loving Reno 8T 5G at ‘OPPO Exclusive Showroom, City Center, 3rd Floor, GS road, Guwahati in the presence of company official Anishuz Zaman, zonal sales manager; Sandeep Choudhury, showroom & LFR head and OPPO showroom team.

Speaking on the occasion, Diganggana Bora said, “OPPO has always been one of the most loved, innovative and one of the stylish brands in smartphone and IOT products. Also, OPPO after-sale service is number 1.”

OPPO Reno 8T 5G comes in sunrise gold and midnight black colour. It has excellent features, 120Hz 3D curved screen, 108MP ultra clear portrait expert, microlens with up to 40X magnification, 67W SUPERVOOC TM with 4 years extra durable battery, dual stereo speaker with ultra volume mode.

“This is a perfect combination for youngsters and women. I hope people of Assam and north-east states will like this phone,” said the actress.

Speaking on the occasion, zonal sales manager Anishuz Zaman said, “Reno 8T 5G stands for all the values that Reno series promises and OPPO Pulled out all the stops to give you more value with improved design and technology. Reno 8T is specially known for 120Hz 3D curved screen, microlens with up to 40X magnification available at Rs 29,999 only.”

Showroom & LFR head, Sandeep Choudhury added, “On purchase of Reno 8T 5G customer can get more attractive offers like cashback upto 10% from leading ICICI, Kotak, SBI Cards and many more. Also, no cost EMI upto 6 months and low down payment finance offers and one EMI cashback offer by IDFC First bank (T&C).