Oppo Reno 8 Series 5G Launched By Actress Lonishri Das

HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 19: Smartphone maker Oppo launched the all new Oppo Reno 8 Series 5G mobile in the market. Special guest Assamese actress Lonishri Das launched & unboxed the most loving Reno 8Pro at ‘Oppo Exclusive Showroom’, City Center in Guwahati in presence of company official Anishuz Zaman Zonal, sales manager, Sandeep Choudhury, showroom & LFR head and Oppo showroom team.

Speaking on the launch occasion, actress Lonishri Das said Oppo has always been one of the most preferable, loved, innovative & stylish brands in smart phone and IOT products.

Oppo Reno 8Pro comes with marisilicon X imaging NPU, 4K ultra night video, dimensity 8100-MAX, 80W supervooc with 4-years extra durable battery and 120Hz refresh rate. This is the perfect combination for youngsters, womens and working professionals.

Speaking on the occasion zonal sales manager Anishuz Zaman said Reno 8Pro stands for all the values that Reno series promises and Oppo pulled out all the stops to give you more value with latest design & technology. Reno 8 Series comes in two variants i.e. Reno 8Pro 5G and Reno8 5G. New Reno 8Pro is available at Rs. 45,999 from 19th July and Reno8 5G is available at Rs. 29,999 from 25th July at retail stores.