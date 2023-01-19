Actor Rajashree Das Launches OPPO A78 5G At City Center

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: OPPO launched the all-new OPPO A78 5G mobile in the market with renowned Assamese actor Rajashree Das unboxing the same at ‘OPPO exclusive showroom’ at City Center, Guwahati. She was accompanied by Anishuz Zaman, zonal sales manager, Sandeep Choudhury Showroom, and LFR head along with the OPPO team.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajashree Das said, “OPPO has always been one of the most loved, innovative, and stylish brands in smartphone and IoT products. Also, OPPO after-sale service is impeccable, plus OPPO A78 5G comes in glowing blue and glowing black with ultra slim OPPO glow design.”

Speaking on the occasion, zonal sales manager Anishuz Zaman said, “OPPO A78 5G is the first 5G model in the A Series for the offline market also A78 5G stands for all the values that the A series promises and gives you more value with improved design and technology.”