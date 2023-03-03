QSR chain Fat Tiger expands to Northeast India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: Fat Tiger, the popular quick-service restaurant chain, announced the opening of its newest outlet in Bharalumukh, Guwahati on Thursday. This marks the company’s first venture into the Northeast Indian market and is part of its continued expansion across the country.

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Assam and bring our unique brand of delicious, high-quality food to this vibrant and diverse community. We believe that food has the power to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences. That’s why we have put a lot of effort into creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere that will make you feel right at home. Our team is dedicated to providing you with the best possible dining experience, whether you’re stopping by for a quick snack or a leisurely meal with friends and family. We believe that the people of Assam will love our menu and our commitment to exceptional customer service,” said Sahil Arya, Co-Founders, and Director of Fat Tiger.

The new outlet features a modern and inviting interior design, with plenty of comfortable seating options for dine-in customers. In addition, the outlet also offers convenient takeout and delivery options for those on the go.