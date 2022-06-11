FNP Cakes Unveils Its First Outlet In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 10: Massively expanding its footprints, FNP Cakes opened its first outlet in Guwahati recently. The cake store is located at Shivam Complex, opposite to SBI Bank, Bharalumukh, Guwahati. The new outlet is spread over an area of 750 sq. ft, unanimous with the company’s other outlets across the country.

Ferns N Petals has around 400+ retail outlets of cakes and flowers put together nationwide. To maintain the high quality standards, the company has set up 11 base kitchens in Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna and Hyderabad.

Commenting on the launch Anil Sharma, COO, Retail and Franchise, Ferns N Petals said, “The brand is growing ahead with the robust expansion plans across cities. With the launch of every new outlet tapping into various other states, we have received a splendid response with unprecedented orders at one go.

We look forward to spreading our wings to newer avenues offering an excellent brand experience with our brand-loyalists to other new customers. Our focus is on building a long-term relationship with our patrons and continue to improvise on the quality side and services while enhancing our network and continue to foray into newer cities as well.”

The new outlet of FNP Cakes offers all kinds of cream cakes, pastry, dry cakes, cookies, brownies, fondant cakes, photo cakes and designer theme cakes, etc. The store also offers a wide range of bakery products, chocolates, quick snacks, beverages and other savouries. Special arrangements for engagement & wedding cakes, balloon art & party accessories, personalised gifts & green plants are some of its unique and exceptional offerings.

FNP Cakes concentrates on creating one-of-a-kind experiences for its clienteles with accountability and offers the top quality products. One can book a cake delivery for PAN India too.

The brand is present internationally and is operational in UAE, Qatar and Singapore.