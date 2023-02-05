Reliance Retail Debuts  ‘Smart Bazaar’ In Barpeta Road

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: ‘SMART Bazaar’, the large format supermarket from Reliance Retail has launched its new store in Barpeta Road. M. Complex, Namghar Path, near the Barpeta Road bus stand. The store provides the one-stop shopping experience by offering a wide range of products under one roof, ranging from grocery, fruits and vegetables, dairy to kitchenware, homeware, apparel, consumer electronics among other wares.

Built over 15,000 sq ft of sprawling shopping space, Smart Bazaar is designed to provide customers with bigger savings and a better shopping experience. It offers customers a wide variety of products, ranging from daily essentials such as groceries, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, to special items and utilities such as homeware, kitchenware, footwear, apparels and consumer electronics, all under one roof. It also provides customers great saving opportunities through the year with discounts of up to 5% on MRP and special seasonal offers.

Reliance Retail, with its various grocery formats, continues to cater to the needs of its customers from every day to special occasions across price range. With maximum focus on customer, ‘Smart Bazaar’ continues to offer the best in class shopping experience in the large format supermarket category with its wide range of offering and its physical proximity to the consumer, stated a press release.