18 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 5, 2023
type here...

Reliance Retail Debuts  ‘Smart Bazaar’ In Barpeta Road

BusinessLocal Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: ‘SMART Bazaar’, the large format supermarket from Reliance Retail has launched its new store in Barpeta Road. M. Complex, Namghar Path, near the Barpeta  Road bus stand. The store provides the one-stop shopping experience by offering a wide range of products under one roof, ranging from grocery, fruits and vegetables, dairy to kitchenware, homeware, apparel, consumer electronics among other wares.
Built over 15,000 sq ft of sprawling shopping space, Smart Bazaar is designed to provide customers with bigger savings and a better shopping experience. It offers customers a wide variety of products, ranging from daily essentials such as groceries, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, to special items and utilities such as homeware, kitchenware, footwear, apparels and consumer electronics, all under one roof. It also provides customers great saving opportunities through the year with discounts of up to 5% on MRP and special seasonal offers.

- Advertisement -

Reliance Retail, with its various grocery formats, continues to cater to the needs of its customers from every day to special occasions across price range. With maximum focus on customer, ‘Smart Bazaar’ continues to offer the best in class shopping experience in the large format supermarket category with its wide range of offering and its physical proximity to the consumer, stated a press release.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

I Took Provisional Suspension For Swift Resolution Of My Doping Case:...

The Hills Times - 0