Renault Announces Nationwide Monsoon Camp 2022

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 8: Renault announced the commencement of a seven-day long Monsoon Camp for its customers from July 8-14 next, at all its service touchpoints across India. Aimed at providing a trouble-free experience and optimal performance of Renault cars during the monsoon, the Renault Monsoon Camp will be organised by adhering to the safety standards by maintaining hygiene and sanitisation norms at the dealerships. The seven-day monsoon service camp will offer Renault owners a free car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car, with trained and well-qualified service technicians dedicated to providing the care and expert attention needed for the cars.

- Advertisement -

In addition to a wide range of services including free car wash and comprehensive car checkups, the Renault Monsoon Camp will offer exclusive benefits to the customers like discounts on select parts & accessories, road side assistance, and an extended warranty. The customers can avail a host of exciting offers including up to 50% discount on select accessories, 15% discount on labour charges, attractive offers on car cleaning products, 10% discount on select parts, 10% discount on extended warranty enrolment, and road side assistance (RSA), 5% discount on engine oil change, special offer on tyres (select brands) along with additional 5% discount on select parts & accessories for My Renault Registered Customers. In addition to these, exciting gifts will be given to all the customers visiting during the week to make it a delightful experience for customers to cherish for a long time.