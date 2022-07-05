Renault Kiger Achieves 50K Production Milestone In India

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 4: Renault rolled out the 50,000th Renault KIGER from its plant in Chennai on Monday. Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the success of the Renault Kiger and to celebrate this milestone, Renault India has introduced a new Stealth Black exterior colour in the Renault KIGER range.

According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & MD, Renault India Operations, “Offering a strong value proposition in terms of distinctive design, smart features, leading safety, quality and performance, Renault KIGER has found widespread acceptance among its customers. It has proved its mettle in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India and the 50,000th production milestone, despite the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor crisis, is yet another testament to the success of Renault KIGER in this challenging segment. This Sporty, Smart & Stunning SUV is an important contributor to our progress in India and has been instrumental in placing India among Renault’s top five global markets. We are confident that Renault KIGER will continue to garner tremendous customer response and further bolster the brand’s growth in India and overseas.”

Notably, Renault recently enhanced the value proposition of the Renault Kiger with the introduction of the MY22 edition. Available in two engine options 1.0L Energy Engine in MT & EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmissions, the Renault Kiger offers enhanced driving experience and comfort. Further, Renault Kiger is compliant with all the current safety requirements for the Indian market and even goes beyond to protect both passengers and pedestrians. It has recently, also been awarded the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult occupant safety by Global NCAP, the foremost global car assessment program.