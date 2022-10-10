Samsung India launches ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 9: Samsung India launched its CSR program ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ in India to upskill youth in future tech domains such as AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding & Programming, on Sunday. The launch further reiterated its commitment to being a strong partner of India and working alongside the Government in its mission to empower the country’s youth.

A Memorandum of Understanding to train the first batch of 3000 less-privileged students across India was exchanged between Samsung and the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), in the presence of minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar maintained that there is no deficit of talent in the country but increased demand for talented & skilled Indians across the globe. “Skilling should not be just about equipping the youth with employable skills but should act as gateways to employability and employment— as their passports to prosperity. The more employment-oriented skill is, the more aspirational it will be for the students and young Indians. It is the vision of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi that digital opportunities should be equitably available to every Indian and effort should be taken up not just with premier educational institutions but also with universities and institutes in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” he added.

Ken Kang, president, and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, commented, “Samsung has been in India for over 26 years now and is a committed partner in its growth story. We are aligned with the government’s vision, and through Samsung Innovation Campus, want to empower the youth and create opportunities in future tech domains, giving a further boost to India’s growth story.”