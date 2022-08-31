Samsung PRISM Industry-Academia Program expands to 70 engineering colleges

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: Samsung PRISM (Preparing and Inspiring Student Minds) expanded to 70 engineering colleges in India by 2025, aiming to stimulate the Indian innovation ecosystem and make students industry-ready. The program has been successful in driving engineering students to file patents and publish technical papers in cutting-edge domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and IoT, strengthening Samsung’s vision of Powering Digital India.

- Advertisement -

Samsung PRISM was started in 2020 and in the last two years, over 4500 engineering students and 1000 professors have worked with SRI-B engineers to deliver live projects successfully. During this time, student and professor teams have filed multiple patents along with SRI-B engineers and have published several research papers. Teams of students and professors work on live R&D projects in cutting-edge technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence (including vision tech), Machine Learning, the Internet of Things & Connected Devices, and 5G networks. This has helped build capabilities among students that meet industry needs.

“Samsung PRISM program is our contribution to developing an innovation mindset among the youth of India, building on the strengths of our academia and engineering student community. Working with Samsung, young students have got hands-on exposure to live projects of an R&D center and professors have got more practical industry experience. This is making students industry-ready and is furthering our vision of Powering Digital India,” said Srimanu Prasad, head of Tech Strategy, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore.

SRI-B, which is Samsung’s largest R&D facility outside of Korea, is focused on Communication Protocols, Multimedia (including Camera Solutions), AD Tech, Data Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT. The center has built end-to-end expertise in CEOs through product management and UX Design thinking.