Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence equips Students to be Future Ready

GUWAHATI, May 14: Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence (SNIoE) held an open house in Guwahati on Sunday, where students and parents attended an interaction with the faculty from multiple disciplines. SNIoE has been the youngest institution in the ‘Top 100’ overall list for the last five years of the Government’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Addressing the gathering, Dr Rajeev Singh, Associate Professor of Computer Sciences & Engineering and Associate Dean, Academics, said, “Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence caters to the world’s future challenges. Our students can learn from multiple disciplines as per their interests. In today’s age and time, we must have professionals equipped with an education adept with modern realities. Our programs are designed to allow our students to adapt to the contemporary challenges that face the world today and tomorrow.”

On the applicability of the interdisciplinary programs, Professor Ghanshyam Pal, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Civil Engineering, said, “The world is changing and evolving fast. As technology keeps updating at a breakneck speed, we move into a space where we need professionals who can apply their education to real-life problems. Keeping this in mind, we have rolled out the concept of sustainable engineering where ideas of different engineering verticals are intertwined to adapt, work towards and meet Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs).”

On incorporating research subjects like archaeology into the undergraduate program, Dr Hemanth Kadambi, associate professor of History and Archeology, said, “Archeology is offered in the Bachelor of History program to explore possibilities of the past to define the heritage of a nation in the contemporary realities. This is why our university has incorporated research into the four-year undergraduate program.”

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence is a multidisciplinary, student-centric research university established in 2011 by Shiv Nadar, one of India’s foremost philanthropists and pioneers of the technological revolution. It offers an immersive learning experience on a world-class 286-acre campus in India’s national capital, which fosters intellectual, emotional, and physical well-being.