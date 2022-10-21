23 C
Surya Cement Set To Bring Diwali Joy Among Underprivileged Children

Guwahati, Oct 20: Surya Cement in conjunction with the ‘Festival of Lights’ celebrated Diwali 2022 among the children and underprivileged people of orphanages and social welfare society – a corporate social responsibility initiative in the spirit of unity and social harmony.

During the event, Surya cement distributed sweets, chocolates, diyas, and gifts among the children and needy people belonging to the underprivileged section of society for Diwali. As part of Diwali 2022 activities, Surya Cement associated itself with Priyobondhu, Matri Mandir, Brahmaputra Children Home, and Children Home for Boys, to facilitate and support them to celebrate and enjoy the Diwali festival on October 24.

 

“Diwali 2022 is a CSR program that reaches out to the less fortunate during Diwali festive celebrations. Launched in 2021, the program also aims at nurturing the spirit of giving and volunteerism among Surya Cement employees providing them with a platform to connect with the members of the community. Small contributions and efforts can make a huge difference in the lives of these people. We look forward to other such initiatives to spread happiness in their lives,” said Vedant Agarwal, managing director, Purbanchal Cement Ltd.

