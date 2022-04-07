Tata Motors Unveils New Electric SUV Curvv

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 6: Tata Motors (TM) showcased its Electric SUV Concept – Curvv, conceptualised to offer practicality and elegance. The Curvv is Tata Motors’ rendition of the modern SUV typology. Expected to storm the market within the next two years, this Concept will introduce India to a unique, edgy, and sporty coupe body style that in the past has only been prevalent in the high-end luxury segment.

Speaking at the event, Shailesh Chandra – managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. ecstatically said, “Our ongoing business turnaround is history in the making. From record sales to upping our market share game, the last fiscal has been nothing but magical for us. We not only emerged as the No. 1 SUV player with our array of products in our portfolio, but we also continued to supercharge our growth in the EV space with our highest ever annual EV sales going up by 353% vs FY21.”

Notably, Tata Motors has been a pioneer in the Indian SUV market, always pushing boundaries of technology and innovation while developing products for India. Additionally, the Generation 2 EV architecture will be advanced, flexible, and capable of offering multi-powertrain options. Products on this architecture will be crafted to deliver a higher range while retaining the credibility and reliability standards set by the Generation 1 products powered by Ziptron.