Trinity Gaming India Conducts Nationwide Talent Hunt

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Nov 8: Trinity Gaming India, a leading gaming content & marketing firm, announces the launch of a talent hunt and gamer onboarding program called ‘Next Level’ in partnership with Facebook Gaming. After receiving immense success and response at various cities in Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Jharkhand the 17th leg of the program takes place on November 9 at Assam Don Bosco in Guwahati.

The Guwahati program will consist of day-long events at Assam Don Bosco focused on training and mentoring students on how to pursue a career in gaming. The event consists of activities where students will share the podium with professional gamers and influencers to have an exciting experience of gaming and streaming. The event will conclude with an open Q&A session, where students can ask questions regarding their career options and opportunities in gaming. The event will witness popular, successful gaming and non-gaming Instagram influencers who will be present to address any student query. The students will also have the opportunity to interact with popular and renowned gaming creators including Mystic Ignite among others who have built successful careers on Facebook Gaming.

Abhishek Aggarwal, co-founder of Trinity Gaming India, said, “We are excited to launch the initiative ‘Next Level’ by Trinity Gaming. This program will help budding and passionate gaming talent from ‘Bharat’ to start their journeys towards highly successful professional careers in gaming. Taking our state-of-the-art movable gaming facility, ‘the gaming canter’, to 24 cities and 25 colleges, we will be able to give these upcoming stars first-hand experience in the world of gaming. The overall objective is to create awareness about the gaming industry, and help students, parents, and teachers understand how this passion can be converted into a legitimate profession.”

Shivam Rao, co-founder of Trinity Gaming India, said, “After successfully hosting programs in 16 cities, now we brought the program to Guwahati, Assam, Maharashtra to pave the way for budding gaming content creators. Through this event, we will focus on creating awareness about gaming as a concrete career and how gamers can monetise their passion for gaming. Through this initiative, we will not only guide the talented students but also give them hands-on experience and make them learn about the world of gaming.”