Vi Set To Empower Youth With Employment Opportunities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 6: Vi announced a set of offerings for the youth to help them with finding employment, becoming more employable, and also help them prepare for government jobs. Giving wings to its customer’s aspirations, for a better tomorrow, Vi Jobs & Education is integrating India’s largest job-search platform ‘Apna’, leading English learning platform ‘Enguru’ and ‘Pariksha’ a platform specialising in government employment exam preparation. Primarily targeted toward the large prepaid user base in India, Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App offers a one-stop solution for youth to search for jobs, improve spoken English skills, and excel in government employment exams, empowering them to fulfill their career dreams.

Commenting on the launch of this unique proposition, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “In line with Vi’s brand promise ‘together for tomorrow’, we’ve been looking at the need gaps in consumers’ daily lives, where we believe we can play a role of an enabler to help them get ahead in life. When we look at youth in this country their key aspiration is to get a good job and become more employable. The relevance of digital skills and fluency in spoken English has become more pronounced for today’s youth. Further, government employment remains a top choice for a large part of this segment, particularly for those coming from tier 2/3 cities. Based on these insights, we have curated the Vi Jobs & Education proposition in partnership with Apna, Enguru, and Pariksha. We believe that these integrated solutions will enable Vi customers to further their efforts in gaining a competitive edge and march ahead to meet their career aspirations.”