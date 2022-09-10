Xiaomi India launches new Redmi smartphones

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: Poised to bring a 5G-enabled revolution to India’s most popular Redmi Prime series, Xiaomi India launched the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime, and Redmi A1 smartphones.

Catering to an audience ready to move from feature phones to smartphones, Redmi A1 brings alive blazing fast internet, clean software experience, and nonstop entertainment, thereby making day-to-day functions smarter, more efficient, and more convenient.

“Redmi Prime series has been leading India’s digital revolution ever since it was introduced in 2015 and continues to be a bestseller in its price bracket. Redmi 11 Prime 5G is part of our relentless pursuit to democratize innovation for all. It brings the same great performance our customers expect, with the added future-proofing of 5G connectivity, all at the honest and affordable price that forms the core of every Redmi product,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India.

Meanwhile, the other offering from the series – Redmi 11 Prime is focused on balancing great performance with a superlative triple-camera system, all at an affordable price point for 4G customers. “With country-wide 5G rollouts expected to take a year or more to complete, the 4G ecosystem will remain the dominant platform for a majority of India’s smartphone users. Understanding the needs of our value-conscious customers, the Redmi 11 Prime balances great performance with a class-leading triple-camera system, at an affordable price for customers who need a full-featured smartphone today,” he further added.