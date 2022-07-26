Xiaomi Unveils Redmi K50i 5g

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 25: Xiaomi India brought back its bestselling Redmi K series with the launch of the Redmi K50i 5G. Turning the price-to-performance ratio on its head, Redmi K50i delivers extreme performance with the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 8100, 144Hz FFS AdaptiveSync Display, 67W Turbocharge, and triple camera set-up at an affordable price. With this launch, Redmi promises a whole new world of extreme performance to the mid-premium segment of the Indian smartphone market.

On the occasion, Raghu Reddy, chief business officer Xiaomi India, commented, “The Redmi K series set a new benchmark for performance in India with the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in 2019, and we are delighted to bring it back. Redmi K50i 5G is the most powerful Redmi ever. It has everything a consumer would want, from an insanely powerful processor to one of the highest refresh rate displays to phenomenal cameras to great battery life with superfast charging. This is an extreme performance, with zero compromises. And as befits a Redmi device, it is affordable too, reflecting our constant commitment to making technology not just cutting edge but also accessible.”

Notably, Redmi K50i 5G is also the first Redmi device to support 12 5G bands which have been tested with impressive results, on 5G networks in an out-of-lab set up in collaboration with Reliance Jio.

“5G has for long been just a word or a number on spec sheets. But on Redmi K50i 5G, it is 5G not only in name and performance but in terms of actually a real and live tested functionality,” added Raghu Reddy.