Yamaha Opens Shillong’s 1st ‘Blue Square’ Premium Outlet

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 23: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. announced the opening of its first ‘Blue Square’ showroom in Shillong on Thursday. Launched under the banner of ‘Frank Yamaha’, the 3S Facility offers end-to-end sales, service, and spare support. The concept-driven showroom is spread across 1325 sq. ft. and embeds Yamaha’s racing DNA of excitement, style & sportiness.

Yamaha’s ‘Blue Square’ showrooms are designed to offer a sense of community, creating a space for customers to connect with the ethos of the brand. ‘Blue Square’ is designed to define the legacy of Yamaha’s role in global motorsports with ‘Blue’ characterising the brand’s racing DNA and ‘Square’ defining an entry into the world of Yamaha. The ‘Blue Square’ outlet carries forward Yamaha’s racing DNA through a visual and exhibitory outline seen on the exterior porticos of the outlet and a BLUE-themed interior.

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “As a part of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha is excited to announce the launch of its first Blue Square showroom in Shillong. The north-east market is extremely important for Yamaha and these premium outlets will pave the way for building a stronger retail network in the region. Through the Blue Square showrooms, we want every customer to attain a sense of belonging to Yamaha’s rich heritage in international motorsports. These premium outlets will enable our customers to interact with the brand, acquire product information, and check out the range of Yamaha accessories and apparel, providing them with a unique buying and ownership experience.”

With the newly launched outlet, Yamaha currently has 5 Blue Square showrooms operational in the north-east region and 67 outlets across India. In addition to this, Yamaha has its ‘Blue Square’ showrooms in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi, and the other north-eastern states.