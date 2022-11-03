Yamaha Celebrates The Milestone Of 100 ‘Blue Square’ Outlets In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. announced the milestone achievement of setting up 100 Blue Square showrooms in India on Wednesday. The announcement comes in line with the company’s commitment to establish its entire 3S network under the Yamaha Blue theme and strengthen its retail footprint in the Indian market.

Yamaha’s concept of a Blue Square Showroom is to provide a one-stop solution to all the biking needs of a customer. Blue Square showrooms are designed to help customers realise and connect with Yamaha’s Racing DNA, while also enabling them to experience a sense of pride in being associated with a premium brand. The showrooms also serve as a platform for customers to participate in the Blue Streaks rider community curated by Yamaha. Through this strong community of Yamaha enthusiasts, customers get to interact and ride with other like-minded riders.

Speaking on the occasion, Eishin Chihana, chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce that under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand direction, Yamaha has completed the milestone of 100 Blue Square showroom launches in India. Blue Square showrooms are Yamaha’s flagship range of dealerships dedicated to delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction and ownership experience. I am confident that these launches will further help us in showcasing Yamaha as a global brand with rich racing DNA. Setting up Blue Square showrooms across India is a key part of our vision to create a benchmark in terms of sales, service, and customer satisfaction. We are aiming to accelerate the expansion of Blue Square outlets to serve every Yamaha customer in India. In the long run, this will ensure that riding enthusiasts get the distinguished experience they deserve from a globally renowned brand like Yamaha.”