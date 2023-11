Punjab Pavilion wins gold medal at India International Trade Fair

NEW DELHI, Nov 28: The ‘Punjab Pavilion’ has bagged the Gold medal for the ‘Swachh Pavillion for

excellence in display’ at the 42nd India International Trade Fair 2023, which ended here on Monday

evening.

Punjab Pavilion Administrator Davinderpal Singh and Deputy Administrator Gurpreet Singh, among

others, received the award from ITPO Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola, and ITPO

Executive Director Rajat Agarwal, as per a state government release.

The 42nd edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) New Delhi was held from November 14-27, and

its theme was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – United by Trade’.

The Punjab Pavilion had stalls of various departments and institutes, including Markfed, Verka, PSIEC

(Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation), Invest Punjab, NIFT (National Institute of Fashion

Technology), Punjab Tourism, and GADVASU (Guru Angad Dev Veterinary And Animal Sciences

University), the release said.

Others to put up stalls at the pavilion were Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA),

Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, Department of Science, Technology and Environment, and

Punjab Pollution Control Board, it said.

The state’s culture, heritage and handicraft, industrial growth, agricultural innovations were showcased

at the pavilion, the Punjab government statement said, adding that handicraft and related products

received overwhelming response. (PTI)