Technology & social impact drives John Deere’s 25-year success in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: John Deere continues to innovate, invest, and leverage manufacturing, talent, and India’s supply chain to serve farmers in India and around the world – all designed to enhance farm productivity through technologically advanced products and services. The latest example is the 5M series tractor and a production system approach that offers higher horsepower, advanced features, and precision technology aimed to reduce the cost of farming operations and enhance income levels.

- Advertisement -

“John Deere is the world’s leading manufacturer of agriculture & turf equipment, products & solutions also serving the construction and forestry industry. John Deere is uniquely positioned to deliver both economic and sustainable value for our customers through advanced technology and solutions. Our 25 years journey in India has witnessed a transformation in Indian Agriculture as well. At John Deere we are truly living our higher purpose – We run so life can leap forward,” said Mukul Varshney, director – of Corporate Affairs, PR, Media, and Communication commented while sharing about the 187 years of legacy the company has.

Ramakant Garg, director of sales, and marketing, said, “We provide John Deere products for various agro-climatic conditions and crop types, and this has been key to our growth in India. Our product portfolio serves individual farmers, contract farmers, and entrepreneurs who are in the business of custom hiring. Our channel is well-positioned to serve the farmers through the product life cycle. We are number one in the country on customer satisfaction.”