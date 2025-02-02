16 C
Union Budget 2025 will allow more people to be a part of 11 crore unique investors: NSE CEO

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 1: Lauding the Union Budget 2025-26, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on Saturday asserted that it will help more people to join the pool of current 11 crore unique investors.

He further said the budget builds on India’s growth momentum with strong development measures, continued fiscal prudence, increased capex and reduced tax burden.

“More and more people will join the pool of current 11 crore unique investors and will become stakeholders and beneficiaries of India’s growth journey thereby supporting a virtuous cycle of economic growth, capital formation and job creation,” he added.

As per Chauhan, increase in disposable income enhances consumption growth and provides further wealth creation opportunities to Indian households through the markets.

He further opined that the budget focuses on India’s most important resource – its people.

