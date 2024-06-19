28 C
Wynk Studio artists' surpass 1.7 billion streams on Wynk Music

GUWAHATI, June 18: Wynk Music, India’s leading music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, has achieved a significant milestone with over 1.7 billion streams for songs by independent artists from Wynk Studio. This achievement underscores Wynk’s commitment to promoting independent music and supporting emerging artists, marking this milestone within just two years of Wynk Studio’s launch.

Amit Tripathi, Chief Marketing Officer at Bharti Airtel, highlighted the success, stating, “We launched Wynk Studio to provide a platform for upcoming artists to monetize their music while offering our customers a diverse music library. The 1.7 billion streams for these songs reflect how much our customers enjoy the content while we help the artists. In less than two years, Wynk Studio has gained immense popularity, signing artists from across the country and promoting language diversity on Wynk. We promise to continue diversifying and enabling more artists to build thriving music careers.”

In addition to emerging artists, established musicians like Nikhita Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have also collaborated with Wynk Studio to release their music. The platform has played a crucial role in advancing the careers of artists such as Prateek Gandhi, Raj Burman, Harsha Praveen, and Reena Gilbert, making them top performers on Wynk Studio.

 

 

