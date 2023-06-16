BJP Losing Grounds In Manipur

As the 2024 general elections approach, it is becoming increasingly clear that the BJP is determined to go to any lengths to secure victory. The memory of the 2019 elections, which followed the Balakot airstrikes in response to a militant attack that claimed the lives of over 40 soldiers, remains fresh. Recent events, such as the Manipur killings, further fuel suspicions about the BJP’s strategies. While there is no evidence of a surgical or air strike into Myanmar following the Manipur elections, alleged militants boldly claim that they had the BJP’s support. Social media is abuzz with posts discussing the Manipur killings, with some sharing a video allegedly showing a Kuki militant in military attire speaking about a pact with the central government. Though the video is unverified, its contents resonate with the suspicions surrounding the BJP’s involvement. The speaker suggests that the BJP sought the militants’ assistance during elections, promising to address their political demands. He also warns that if the BJP fails to fulfill its end of the bargain, they will respond differently. The BJP leaders’ silence and their “wait and watch” approach, as well as their perceived tacit support for the Kuki militants, seem to align with this alleged pact.

Moreover, there are concerns about the BJP’s indifference towards Manipur’s territorial integrity. The central forces have remained silent about the blockade of a national highway, similar to their response during the Shaheen Bagh protests and farmers’ agitation. These events now seem to make sense, raising questions about potential tacit understandings. The BJP’s perceived negligence of Manipur’s interests has led to vocal and violent protests from the Kuki community, who feel supported by the BJP. Meanwhile, the Meitei community sends open video messages to Prime Minister Modi, demanding an explanation for his silence. Shifting the focus from Manipur, the BJP’s labeling of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a “Chunavi Hindu” when she visited Madhya Pradesh and prayed at a Hanuman temple generated controversy. The BJP seemed taken aback by the use of a mace during her visit, and their attempts to portray her as a political Hindu faltered, as seen previously in Karnataka, where the BJP faced defeat despite PM Modi’s fervent appeals.

The opposition can effectively paint Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a promise-breaker and the “Divider-in-Chief.” Additionally, they can highlight the government’s failure to maintain law and order, often referred to as the “rule of law,” which is Modi’s Achilles heel. The disturbing incidents of violence against young girls in Kerala have instilled fear in the hearts of Hindu mothers and their daughters. The constant worry of whether their loved ones will return safely after a day out in the town has left parents on edge. The bottom line is that millions of voters no longer trust Modi and his government to enforce the rule of law. Internal security has deteriorated, and there is no assurance regarding China’s future actions, such as another Galwan or Doklam incident. In the upcoming 2024 elections, there is a high likelihood that the electorate will take matters into their own hands. Their primary objective will be to remove the Modi government from power completely, with all their baggage, signalling a strong desire for change. The BJP’s response to these situations, coupled with their perceived indifference towards certain communities and issues, has eroded trust among the electorate. The opposition can capitalise on these concerns by portraying Modi as a promise-breaker.