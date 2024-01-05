Indian “Cyber Slaves” in Myanmar

In the midst of the ongoing civil war in Myanmar, disquieting reports have surfaced in the Sri Lankan media, raising concerns among Government of India (GOI) circles. According to these reports, a number of Indians are purportedly being held as prisoners in what has been described as “terror camps” in the strife-torn nation. While Kolkata-based intelligence agencies neither confirm nor deny these reports, Sri Lankan ambassador Janaka Bandara emerges as the primary source. Endeavoring to secure the safe return of Sri Lankan youths reportedly detained as “cyber slaves” in Myanmar, Ambassador Bandara has orchestrated a significant diplomatic initiative from Colombo: a joint six-nation diplomatic mission to address this alarming situation. Open-source reports indicate the involvement of officials from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan, alongside India, in addressing the issue with Myanmar authorities. The political establishment in Colombo was jolted by initial reports of Sri Lankans being used as “slaves” in a terror camp, prompting Ambassador Bandara to reveal a startling fact that has yet to be widely reported in mainstream Indian media. He asserts that at least 200 Indians are being used as “cyber slaves” in a terror camp in Myanmar, information gleaned from his preliminary investigations. Despite the lack of specific details, the absence of an official reaction from Delhi does not diminish the factual validity of the ambassador’s revelations. The Sri Lankan Government is spearheading a new seven-member delegation of regional countries to meet Myanmar’s army authorities in Naypyidaw, urgently discussing the situation.

Complicating the scenario further is the prolonged civil war that has plagued Myanmar since February 2021. The Myanmar army, led by Gen Min Hlaing, forcibly took control from the civilian government headed by Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering protests that escalated into a planned and prolonged armed resistance. With large parts of the country ravaged, over 1.9 million people displaced, and an estimated 6550 casualties, securing accurate real-time information from Myanmar has become exceedingly difficult due to censorship restrictions. In this context, the editorial emphasizes the need for swift diplomatic action to ascertain the details surrounding the alleged imprisonment of 200 Indians in a Myanmar “terror camp.” Although relations between India and the ruling junta in Myanmar remain ostensibly normal, the editorial underscores the imperative for Delhi to leverage its effective communication channels to obtain precise information and secure the release and repatriation of the purported “cyber slaves.” It is crucial to recognize the complexities of the situation, with armed conflicts involving various ethnic tribal groups seeking autonomy from the Burmese majority. The joint anti-junta front, supported by the U.S. and EU countries, has further muddied the waters of an already tumultuous political landscape.